Caught on camera: Teenagers brawl inside Wendy's - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Caught on camera: Teenagers brawl inside Wendy's

Police say no one was severely injured, and the incident is under investigation. (Source: Floyd Taylor/WTMJ/CNN) Police say no one was severely injured, and the incident is under investigation. (Source: Floyd Taylor/WTMJ/CNN)

MILWAUKEE (WTMJ/CNN) – Police are looking for several suspects, many of whom witnesses say were teenagers, who were involved in a “large fight” at a Wendy’s Monday night.

Witness Floyd Taylor was preparing to place an order when the fight started. He saw an employee and manager arguing behind the counter before the manager left the store to call for help.

That’s when punches started flying among dozens of teens, including employees, right in front of Taylor at the service counter.

Taylor captured the fight on his cell phone, as the conflict escalated.

"I don't put it towards just black people just out here trying to be criminals and be bad. It's just everybody gets into situations where they might have to fight,” Taylor said.

Police were called in shortly after the fight broke out, but Taylor says the incident begs the question of whether or not fast food restaurants should be better secured.

"We shouldn't have to go to those measures as far as putting security guards inside restaurants, but we live in a world where we know certain places do need security,” he said.

Frequent customer Steven Jenkins says although he wasn’t at the restaurant when the brawl happened, he thinks the fight confirms a need for greater conflict resolution in the community.

"We definitely need people in our community that's going to help these fast food restaurants and our young men out here that's dealing with those types of situations,” Jenkins said.

Police say no one was severely injured, and the incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WTMJ, Floyd Taylor via CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Raycom reportsRaycom reportsMore>>

  • Bright light on family of Sacramento police shooting victim

    Bright light on family of Sacramento police shooting victim

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:20 AM EDT2018-03-28 06:20:37 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:21 AM EDT2018-03-28 07:21:55 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Demonstrators gather outside the entrance to the Sacramento City Council chambers to protest the shooting death of Stephon Clark by Sacramento police, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Clark, who was unarmed, w...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Demonstrators gather outside the entrance to the Sacramento City Council chambers to protest the shooting death of Stephon Clark by Sacramento police, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Clark, who was unarmed, w...

    Protesters, among them the victim's brother, disrupted a City Council meeting Tuesday then for a second time blocked NBA fans from entering the Kings arena for a game.

    Full Story >

    Protesters, among them the victim's brother, disrupted a City Council meeting Tuesday then for a second time blocked NBA fans from entering the Kings arena for a game.

    Full Story >

  • How Facebook was able to siphon off phone call and text logs

    How Facebook was able to siphon off phone call and text logs

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 3:09 AM EDT2018-03-27 07:09:49 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:15 AM EDT2018-03-28 07:15:19 GMT
    The kerfuffle over data collection follows a week of turmoil for the social network involving charges that it allowed political consultants to steal the data of 50 million users in order to influence elections. (Source: CNN/Facebook)The kerfuffle over data collection follows a week of turmoil for the social network involving charges that it allowed political consultants to steal the data of 50 million users in order to influence elections. (Source: CNN/Facebook)

    The kerfuffle over data collection follows a week of turmoil for the social network involving charges that it allowed political consultants to steal the data of 50 million users in order to influence election.

    Full Story >

    The kerfuffle over data collection follows a week of turmoil for the social network involving charges that it allowed political consultants to steal the data of 50 million users in order to influence election.

    Full Story >

  • Asian stocks hit by tech losses

    Asian stocks hit by tech losses

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 10:19 AM EDT2018-03-27 14:19:58 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:11 AM EDT2018-03-28 07:11:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE - This Jan. 4, 2010, file photo shows an historic marker on Wall Street in New York. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, March 27, 2018.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE - This Jan. 4, 2010, file photo shows an historic marker on Wall Street in New York. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, March 27, 2018.

    U.S. stocks are edging higher in early trading, adding to big gains from a day earlier.

    Full Story >

    U.S. stocks are edging higher in early trading, adding to big gains from a day earlier.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly