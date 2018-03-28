Caught on camera: Teenagers brawl inside Wendy's

Police say no one was severely injured, and the incident is under investigation. (Source: Floyd Taylor/WTMJ/CNN)

MILWAUKEE (WTMJ/CNN) – Police are looking for several suspects, many of whom witnesses say were teenagers, who were involved in a “large fight” at a Wendy’s Monday night.

Witness Floyd Taylor was preparing to place an order when the fight started. He saw an employee and manager arguing behind the counter before the manager left the store to call for help.

That’s when punches started flying among dozens of teens, including employees, right in front of Taylor at the service counter.

Taylor captured the fight on his cell phone, as the conflict escalated.

"I don't put it towards just black people just out here trying to be criminals and be bad. It's just everybody gets into situations where they might have to fight,” Taylor said.

Police were called in shortly after the fight broke out, but Taylor says the incident begs the question of whether or not fast food restaurants should be better secured.

"We shouldn't have to go to those measures as far as putting security guards inside restaurants, but we live in a world where we know certain places do need security,” he said.

Frequent customer Steven Jenkins says although he wasn’t at the restaurant when the brawl happened, he thinks the fight confirms a need for greater conflict resolution in the community.

"We definitely need people in our community that's going to help these fast food restaurants and our young men out here that's dealing with those types of situations,” Jenkins said.

Police say no one was severely injured, and the incident is under investigation.

