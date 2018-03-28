State commission proposes longer deer season to thin herd

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission has recommended extending the deer season for some hunters to 16 days, along with other changes to help thin the state's herd.
The proposal would extend the season for hunters using modern guns from the current nine to 15 days, depending on region.
The commission also proposed increasing the number of deer allowed on a statewide permit from two to four during a March 23 meeting in Frankfort.
The commission recommends hunting, fishing and boating regulations for approval by the state legislature. The commission says in a release the changes would help thin the state's deer herd in densely populated areas.
The deer-related regulations would go into effect for the 2018-2019 seasons, if approved by legislators.
