Firm tracks Nassar coverage, bills Michigan State $500K

A Cincinnati council member has accused the mayor of bribery, a claim the mayor's office says is part of a "long line of silly political stunts."Full Story >
Cincinnati's embattled city manager has offered apologies and says he'd like to stay on despite the mayor's efforts to oust him.Full Story >
Chris Mack says he understands he has big shoes to fill as Louisville's new men's basketball coach.Full Story >
Some Indiana farmers worry that the struggling soybean industry could face another blow if China imposes tariffs on U.S. soybeans.Full Story >
A Kentucky man could've bought nearly 5,000 Alexa-enabled Echos with the sum of Amazon gift cards stolen from an online survey company, but he'll have to pay it all back.Full Story >
Though the weather has postponed the game, Cincinnati fans can still get free food Thursday.Full Story >
Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt is depicted in a bobblehead and sales of the figurine have soared to the heavens.Full Story >
As a girl in Kansas, Linda Brown's father tried to enroll her in an all-white school in Topeka. A 1954 decision by the US Supreme Court followed, striking down racial segregation in schools and cementing Linda Brown's place in history. She died Sunday.Full Story >
The Trump administration expelled 60 Russian diplomats on Monday and ordered Russia's consulate in Seattle to close, as the United States and European nations sought to jointly punish Moscow for its alleged role in poisoning an ex-spy in BritainFull Story >
Adult film star tells "60 Minutes" she was threatened to keep silent about alleged sexual encounter with TrumpFull Story >
President Donald Trump signed the massive spending bill needed to avert a government shutdown after threatening to veto it hours earlier.Full Story >
A New York City firefighter has been killed after a massive fire broke out at a building in Harlem where a movie directed by Ed Norton was being shotFull Story >
The co-owner of a dinosaur-themed park in Colorado thinks an electrical malfunction caused a life-sized animatronic Tyrannosaurus Rex to burst into flamesFull Story >
President Donald Trump is targeting China for stealing American technology or pressuring U.S. companies to hand it over as farmers, electronics retailers and other U.S. businesses brace for a backlashFull Story >
