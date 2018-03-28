Overturned semi closes EB I-275 at Ohio 747

EB I-275 is closed at Ohio 747 due to an overturned semi. (Photo: www.ohgo.com)

Eastbound Interstate 275 is shut down in Springdale due to an overturned semi tractor-trailer, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

All traffic is being diverted off the highway onto Ohio 747 until further notice.

Springdale police responded to the crash about 4:15 a.m. Wednesday.

The semi is on its side and may be leaking an oily substance, dispatchers said police are reporting from the scene.

