Overturned semi closes EB I-275 at Ohio 747 - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Overturned semi closes EB I-275 at Ohio 747

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
EB I-275 is closed at Ohio 747 due to an overturned semi. (Photo: www.ohgo.com) EB I-275 is closed at Ohio 747 due to an overturned semi. (Photo: www.ohgo.com)
SPRINGDALE, OH (FOX19) -

Eastbound Interstate 275 is shut down in Springdale due to an overturned semi tractor-trailer, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

All traffic is being diverted off the highway onto Ohio 747 until further notice.

Springdale police responded to the crash about 4:15 a.m. Wednesday.

The semi is on its side and may be leaking an oily substance, dispatchers said police are reporting from the scene. 

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

  • FOX19 HeadlinesMore>>

  • Bright light on family of Sacramento police shooting victim

    Bright light on family of Sacramento police shooting victim

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:20 AM EDT2018-03-28 06:20:37 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:34 AM EDT2018-03-28 08:34:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Demonstrators gather outside the entrance to the Sacramento City Council chambers to protest the shooting death of Stephon Clark by Sacramento police, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Clark, who was unarmed, w...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Demonstrators gather outside the entrance to the Sacramento City Council chambers to protest the shooting death of Stephon Clark by Sacramento police, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Clark, who was unarmed, w...

    Protesters, among them the victim's brother, disrupted a City Council meeting Tuesday then for a second time blocked NBA fans from entering the Kings arena for a game.

    Full Story >

    Protesters, among them the victim's brother, disrupted a City Council meeting Tuesday then for a second time blocked NBA fans from entering the Kings arena for a game.

    Full Story >

  • Trump suggests paying for US border wall with Pentagon funds

    Trump suggests paying for US border wall with Pentagon funds

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 12:30 AM EDT2018-03-28 04:30:24 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:33 AM EDT2018-03-28 08:33:43 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this March 13, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters as he reviews border wall prototypes in San Diego. Trump is floating the idea of using the military’s budget to pay for his long-promise...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this March 13, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters as he reviews border wall prototypes in San Diego. Trump is floating the idea of using the military’s budget to pay for his long-promise...

    Such spending would likely require approval from Congress.

    Full Story >

    Such spending would likely require approval from Congress.

    Full Story >

  • Slain black man's family angry: White officers not charged

    Slain black man's family angry: White officers not charged

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 11:20 PM EDT2018-03-28 03:20:29 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:31 AM EDT2018-03-28 08:31:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File). FILE - In this July 6, 2016 file photo, photos of Alton Sterling are taped to the wall at a makeshift memorial outside the Triple S convenience store in Baton Rouge, La. Sterling, was shot and killed outside the store w...(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File). FILE - In this July 6, 2016 file photo, photos of Alton Sterling are taped to the wall at a makeshift memorial outside the Triple S convenience store in Baton Rouge, La. Sterling, was shot and killed outside the store w...
    The family of a black man shot and killed in a struggle with two white Baton Rouge police officers is furious neither officer will face criminal charges.Full Story >
    The family of a black man shot and killed in a struggle with two white Baton Rouge police officers is furious neither officer will face criminal charges.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly