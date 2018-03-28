Coach Chris Mack heads to Louisville for official announcement

Coach Chris Mack will travel Wednesday to his new home at the KFC Yum Center for the official announcement: He is the next head coach of the Louisville Cardinals.

The speculation of a Coach Mack move has been a hot topic recently and was finally confirmed by Chris Mack himself on Twitter.

“The past week as been one of the toughest of my life," he wrote in a tweet.

In his very first interview, he told FOX 19 NOW Sports Director Joe Danneman, “I'm going to miss everything about it. I'm going to miss everything about Xavier. You don't make decisions without leaving people behind and leave a lot of memories that I'll keep with me for a long, long time. But, again, it was in my heart in terms of what I wanted to do for the next chapter of my life and my family's life, but it will not take away anything we experienced here at Xavier both as a player, assistant coach and as a head coach.

Filling Xavier’s top coaching spot will be hard. In Mack’s 9 years as head coach he’s taken his team to eight NCAA Tournament appearances, four Sweet Sixteen appearances and one appearance in the Elite Eight.

The official announcement will take place in Louisville at the KFC Yum Center Wednesday afternoon.

Coach Mack’s new home. Cue the tears ?? We will miss @CoachChrisMack but wish him the best at Louisville! More on the official announcement today from the KFC Yum Center on @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/eKBMFBQ34m — Alison Montoya (@AlisonMontoya) March 28, 2018

