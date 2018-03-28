Woman marries tree to keep it from being cut down - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Woman marries tree to keep it from being cut down

City officials voted not to remove the tree, but it will be trimmed. (Source: Karen Cooper/WINK/CNN) City officials voted not to remove the tree, but it will be trimmed. (Source: Karen Cooper/WINK/CNN)

FORT MYERS, FL (WINK/CNN) – A Florida woman has pledged “‘til death do us part” to a 100-year-old tree that the city was thinking about cutting down in order to protest the move.

Despite the cake and flowers, Karen Cooper’s wedding was more than your average affair.

"I told other people if they cut this tree down, I'm going to be a widow,” the bride said.

Cooper held a ceremony Saturday to marry a 100-year-old Ficus tree in Snell Family Park in Fort Myers, FL. Last year, the city began discussing cutting the tree down to make way for a new home to be built on the land.

Though Cooper and the tree didn’t exchange rings, what was important were their vows.

"Vowing to protect and preserve and celebrate this tree,” Cooper said.

The man who wants to build the home claims he never wanted the tree to be cut down, and a spokesperson for the city says officials are moving forward to save the tree.

“Every day city employees care for the trees and plants that give our city a sense of community and shared history,” said the city in a statement.

Cooper says her goal with the wedding was to get her neighbors to attend the city’s beautification advisory board Tuesday.

"I'm not a whack job. I need people to come to that meeting tomorrow, and if I have to marry a tree to do so, then I will,” she said.

At the Tuesday meeting, the board voted not to remove the tree, but it will be trimmed and reduced by 30 percent. The board says this will make it more manageable and help it withstand more hurricanes in the future.

Copyright 2018 WINK, Karen Cooper via CNN. All rights reserved.

  • More storiesMore>>

  • Woman marries tree to keep it from being cut down

    Woman marries tree to keep it from being cut down

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 6:30 AM EDT2018-03-28 10:30:24 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 6:30 AM EDT2018-03-28 10:30:24 GMT
    (Source: Karen Cooper/WINK/CNN)(Source: Karen Cooper/WINK/CNN)

    City officials voted not to remove the tree, but it will be trimmed.

    Full Story >

    City officials voted not to remove the tree, but it will be trimmed.

    Full Story >

  • Lights go dark for Earth Hour to highlight climate change

    Lights go dark for Earth Hour to highlight climate change

    Sunday, March 25 2018 2:38 AM EDT2018-03-25 06:38:49 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:04 AM EDT2018-03-28 06:04:07 GMT
    (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP). A composite photo of Buckingham Palace in London before and after it switched off its lights for an hour to mark WWF's Earth Hour to raise awareness about climate change, Saturday March 24, 2018.(Jonathan Brady/PA via AP). A composite photo of Buckingham Palace in London before and after it switched off its lights for an hour to mark WWF's Earth Hour to raise awareness about climate change, Saturday March 24, 2018.

    In countries around the world, at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, people switched off their lights for Earth Hour, a global call for international unity on the importance of addressing climate change.

    Full Story >

    In countries around the world, at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, people switched off their lights for Earth Hour, a global call for international unity on the importance of addressing climate change.

    Full Story >

  • Zinke supports restoration of grizzlies in North Cascades

    Zinke supports restoration of grizzlies in North Cascades

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:51 PM EDT2018-03-23 22:51:42 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-03-27 19:03:20 GMT
    (Scott Terrell /Skagit Valley Herald via AP). U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke speaks in support of the re-introduction of the grizzly bear to the North Cascades in Washington during a news conference Friday, March 23, 2018. Zinke made his ann...(Scott Terrell /Skagit Valley Herald via AP). U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke speaks in support of the re-introduction of the grizzly bear to the North Cascades in Washington during a news conference Friday, March 23, 2018. Zinke made his ann...
    Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke says the federal government is moving forward with plans to restore grizzly bears in the remote North Cascade Mountains of Washington state.Full Story >
    Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke says the federal government is moving forward with plans to restore grizzly bears in the remote North Cascade Mountains of Washington state.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly