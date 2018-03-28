No Mega Millions jackpot winner, next drawing estimated $502 million

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday's drawing is an estimated $502 million. (Source: Georgia Lottery/WSB/CNN)

(RNN/CNN) - Tuesday's Mega Millions lottery drawing produced no jackpot ticket on the fourth-largest reward in the game's history.

With no lucky players hitting it big, the winning amount is expected to grow to $502 million for Friday, with a $301 million cash payout. That's the biggest prize since 2016, when a single ticket in Indiana hit the winning numbers on a $536 million prize.

The 2012 Mega Millions jackpot of $656 million is the biggest for the game and remained the biggest of all time until eclipsed by a Powerball prize in 2016.

To win it all, players must pick the correct six numbers from two separate pools - five different numbers from one to 70, and a sixth number from one to 25.

Mega Millions is played in 44 U.S. states, Washington, DC, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

