No Mega Millions jackpot winner, next drawing estimated $502 million

Coach Chris Mack will be traveling Wednesday to his new home, the KFC Yum Center, for the official announcement that he will be named the next head coach of the Louisville Cardinals.Full Story >
Eastbound Interstate 275 is shut down in Springdale due to an overturned semi tractor-trailer, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.Full Story >
We are starting the day with some patchy fog and a few light rain showers.Full Story >
Florence police are asking for the public's help in tracking down those responsible for placing a skimmer at an area ATM.Full Story >
A fatal crash closed northbound Interstate 75 for several hours in Lockland Tuesday night, authorities said.Full Story >
