Most of Kentucky under flood watch

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Most of Kentucky is under a flood watch as heavy rains move through the state.
The National Weather Service issued the flood watch from Wednesday evening through Thursday evening.
The weather service says 2 to 4 inches of rain are expected with locally heavier amounts possible.
The watch area excludes southeast and portions of western and northern Kentucky.
The ground is already saturated from previous rains, raising the risk of flooding along roads, creeks and rivers.
