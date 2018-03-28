'80s star Corey Feldman attacked in stabbing attempt

LOS ANGELES (RNN) - Actor Corey Feldman said he was the victim of a stabbing attack in posts to his Twitter account Wednesday.
The 46-year-old shared pictures of him at the hospital but said he's OK.
"I was attacked 2nite!" Feldman tweeted. "A man opened my car door & stabbed me w something! Please say prayers 4 us!"
IM IN THE HOSPITAL! I WAS ATTACKED 2NITE! A MAN OPENED MY CAR DOOR & STABBED ME W SOMETHING! PLEASE SAY PRAYERS 4 US! ???????? THANK GOD IT WAS ONLY MYSELF & MY SECURITY IN THE CAR, WHEN 3 MEN APPROACHED! WHILE SECURITY WAS DISTRACTED, W A GUY A CAR PULLED UP & ATTACKED! I’M OK! pic.twitter.com/TZ0ppZeEWN— Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 28, 2018
Officer Drake Madison, a spokesman for the LAPD, said Feldman was in his car with around 10:45 p.m. local time Tuesday when someone opened his car door and made a "stabbing motion" toward the actor's stomach. It was not clear what type of object was used by the assailant.
There was no laceration to Feldman's abdomen, and police did not know the extent of his injuries, Madison said. One other person was in the car, who Feldman identified as his security.
Feldman said there had been three men, but only one attacked. He had received threats online from a group he called the "Wolfpack," and he felt this was connected.
The attack happened at the intersection of Reseda and Ventura boulevards in the Tarzana area. Madison said Feldman transported himself to the hospital.
@LAPD R CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING THE CASE AS AN ATTEMPTED HOMICIDE! I HAVE HAD MOUNTING THREATS ON ALL SM PLATFORMS BY THIS VILE “WOLFPACK” & THIS IM SURE IS A RESULT OF THOSE NEGATIVE ACTIONS! I HAVE REASON 2 BELIEVE ITS ALL CONNECTED! ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! HOW SICK R THESE PPL?!?— Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 28, 2018
Police said there was no suspect description at the time, and the investigation is ongoing.
Feldman also posted to Twitter a GoFundMe to raise money for armed security for himself and his family. The fundraiser also stated it was to help raise money for a film discussing the sexual abuses he said he and his late friend Corey Haim suffered as children growing up in the movie industry.
Feldman continues to act, but he and Haim were best known for several hit films during the 1980s. Feldman starred in movies including "The Goonies," "Stand By Me," "Gremlins" and "The Lost Boys" by age 16.
