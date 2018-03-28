Damaged Ohio-Kentucky bridge to remain shut until June

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A damaged Ohio River bridge that connects Covington, Kentucky, to Cincinnati will remain closed until June.
The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Kentucky transportation officials made the decision this week.
The 120-year-old Roebling Bridge was closed last week, first to vehicle traffic and then to pedestrians, after a crash damaged a steel support structure.
Covington police say a driver of an illegal taxi service was transporting two passengers when his car lost control and struck the bridge. The driver fled on foot. A female passenger was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
No arrests or citations have been made in the incident.
Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com
