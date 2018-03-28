Franklin teacher accused of sexual relationship with student, prosecutor says

Madalyn Arnett was arrested at her home Tuesday night (Provided by Warren Co. Jail)

A Franklin City Schools teacher is on administrative leave as authorities investigate “improper conduct” with a student, Warren County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

Madalyn Arnett is charged with one count of sexual battery, a third-degree felony.

The 25-year-old teacher is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a male student, according to Prosecutor David Fornshell.

Detectives searched Arnett’s West Carrollton home after school officials contacted Franklin Police Tuesday. She was then arrested and booked into the Warren County Jail around 9 p.m., according to Chief Deputy Barry K. Riley.

The alleged offense happened in Franklin Township, deputies say.

Arnett is held on a $25,000 bond.

This story will be updated as more information is available.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.