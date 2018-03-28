Driver sentenced for hit-and-run crash that killed teacher - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Driver sentenced for hit-and-run crash that killed teacher

CINCINNATI (AP) - The driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed a teacher has been sentenced to nine years in prison and a lifetime suspension of her driving privileges.

Twenty-three-year-old Kayla Wilson was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident. Investigators say the Cincinnati woman hit 74-year-old Mark Klusman on Dec. 9. He died of his injuries weeks later.

Klusman and other volunteers had been cleaning up leaves and debris along a road before the collision.

Klusman was a longtime teacher at Elder High School in Cincinnati. The 1961 Elder graduate was teaching computer science in his 51st year as a teacher at the school.

Wilson's attorney said his client was treated fairly.

