Driver sentenced for hit-and-run crash that killed teacher

CINCINNATI (AP) - The driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed a teacher has been sentenced to nine years in prison and a lifetime suspension of her driving privileges.
Twenty-three-year-old Kayla Wilson was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident. Investigators say the Cincinnati woman hit 74-year-old Mark Klusman on Dec. 9. He died of his injuries weeks later.
Klusman and other volunteers had been cleaning up leaves and debris along a road before the collision.
Klusman was a longtime teacher at Elder High School in Cincinnati. The 1961 Elder graduate was teaching computer science in his 51st year as a teacher at the school.
Wilson's attorney said his client was treated fairly.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Blue Ash Police are not ruling out homicide after a man was found dead near his business on Floral Avenue last week. Police describe the victim as a family man.Full Story >
Blue Ash Police are not ruling out homicide after a man was found dead near his business on Floral Avenue last week. Police describe the victim as a family man.Full Story >
Ohio's U.S. senators are urging the president to accept Gov. John Kasich's request for disaster aid for 19 counties impacted by severe flooding.Full Story >
Ohio's U.S. senators are urging the president to accept Gov. John Kasich's request for disaster aid for 19 counties impacted by severe flooding.Full Story >
A Franklin High School teacher is on administrative leave as authorities investigate “improper conduct” with a student, Warren County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.Full Story >
A Franklin High School teacher is on administrative leave as authorities investigate “improper conduct” with a student, Warren County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.Full Story >
A fatal crash closed northbound Interstate 75 for several hours in Lockland Tuesday night, authorities said.Full Story >
A fatal crash closed northbound Interstate 75 for several hours in Lockland Tuesday night, authorities said.Full Story >
Coach Chris Mack will be traveling Wednesday to his new home, the KFC Yum Center, for the official announcement that he will be named the next head coach of the Louisville Cardinals.Full Story >
Coach Chris Mack will be traveling Wednesday to his new home, the KFC Yum Center, for the official announcement that he will be named the next head coach of the Louisville Cardinals.Full Story >