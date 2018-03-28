Sens. Brown, Portman pen letter to Trump: Accept Kasich's disaster aid request

Ohio's U.S. senators are urging the president to accept Gov. John Kasich's request for disaster aid.

In a letter to President Donald Trump, Sens. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Rob Portman (R-OH) ask the commander in chief to act swiftly on the governor's plea for 19 counties impacted by severe flooding to receive disaster declaration.

Kasich seeks federal disaster relief after Ohio River floods

The letter reads:

Dear Mr. President:

We write to urge you to act swiftly on the request by Ohio Governor John Kasich for a Presidential Disaster Declaration for 19 counties in Ohio.

Severe storms and extreme rainfall last month in southern Ohio led to significant flooding, causing substantial damage to critical infrastructure, such as roads, bridges, and buildings. The State and local governments in the affected areas do not have the capability to sufficiently respond to this major disaster, and therefore, federal assistance is necessary to supplement the State’s recovery efforts.

We fully support Governor Kasich’s request and urge your prompt consideration. Thank you for your attention to this urgent matter.

Thank you,

Senator Sherrod Brown

Senator Rob Portman