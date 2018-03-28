Kentucky auditor examining troubled broadband project

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's auditor is investigating a troubled broadband project that is years behind schedule and has cost taxpayers millions of dollars in delays.
But the report won't be finished before lawmakers must decide whether to keep funding the venture.
Auditor Mike Harmon's office has been examining the project since January, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press through an open records request. Auditors are looking at contracts, billing, procurement, expenditures, planning and other areas of concern.
Kentucky is attempting to install 3,000 miles of fiber optic cables to bring high-speed internet capability to all 120 counties. The project was supposed to be finished by now, but has been plagued by delays.
Some lawmakers want to end the project. But Gov. Matt Bevin's administration said that could cause a $500 million loss.
