Police: Blue Ash death now a homicide investigation

Authorities responded Saturday to a report of a body found in Blue Ash. (WXIX)

Blue Ash Police are now calling the death of a man found near his business on Floral Avenue last week a homicide.

Michael Needham, 37, was the victim at a bloody scene where police were called Saturday morning.

Police initially said the death did not appear suspicious.

At a press conference Wednesday morning, police did not release information about a cause of death or possible suspects.

Needham is the business management contact for Out on a Limb Family Tree and Landscape; his body was found outside of the business in the 9300 block of Floral Avenue on Saturday.

Police described him as a businessman and a family man.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Lt. Gerhardt at 513-745-8558 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

