Police: Blue Ash homicide victim was businessman, family man

Michael Needham (right) was found dead outside his Blue Ash business March 24. Police are ruling his death a homicide. (Source: YouCaring.com)

Blue Ash Police are now calling the death of a man found near his business on Floral Avenue last week a homicide.

Michael Needham, 37, was the victim at a bloody scene where police were called Saturday morning.

Police initially said the death did not appear suspicious.

Related: Authorities respond to report of body found in Blue Ash

At a press conference Wednesday morning, police did not release information about a cause of death or possible suspects.

Needham is the business management contact for Out on a Limb Family Tree and Landscape; his body was found outside of the business in the 9300 block of Floral Avenue on Saturday.

Police described him as a businessman and a family man.

A YouCaring site has been set up asking for support for Needham's family. According to the page, he leaves behind a wife and three daughters.

"Michael embodied what can only be stated as a love for life and adventure," the page reads. "He gave this gift to his daughters and lived it with Susanna, who has lost her true soul mate. Everyone who knows them knows of their love of nature, traveling, and their fellow man."

Needham enjoyed climbing, having scaled mountains in multiple countries, and had run his tree service for more than 15 years.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Lt. Gerhardt at 513-745-8558 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.