Police: Blue Ash homicide victim was businessman, family man

An ambulance has pulled away from the scene of an incident where an armed subject locked himself in a car just east of exit 113 on Interstate 26.Full Story >
An ambulance has pulled away from the scene of an incident where an armed subject locked himself in a car just east of exit 113 on Interstate 26.Full Story >
9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.Full Story >
9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.Full Story >
Brittany Velasquez, 20, is facing murder charges in connection with the death of her two young children. The victims were found strapped in their car seats in Superior, Arizona Monday night.Full Story >
Brittany Velasquez, 20, is facing murder charges in connection with the death of her two young children. The victims were found strapped in their car seats in Superior, Arizona Monday night.Full Story >
Someone attempted to stab the "Goonies" and "Stand By Me" actor while he was sitting in his car, the LAPD said Wednesday.Full Story >
Someone attempted to stab the "Goonies" and "Stand By Me" actor while he was sitting in his car, the LAPD said Wednesday.Full Story >
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.Full Story >
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.Full Story >