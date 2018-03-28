Zuckerberg plans to testify before Congress - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Zuckerberg plans to testify before Congress

(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File). FILE - In this May 25, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers the commencement address at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. Zuckerberg plans to testify before Congress about the company’s privacy pra... (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File). FILE - In this May 25, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers the commencement address at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. Zuckerberg plans to testify before Congress about the company’s privacy pra...

By BARBARA ORTUTAY
AP Technology Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg plans to testify before Congress about the company's privacy practices in coming weeks, according to a person familiar with the matter.

This person spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. Zuckerberg is aware there is intense pressure on him to testify, this person said.

Zuckerberg said last week in a CNN interview that he'd be "happy" to testify, but didn't commit to appear. Facebook is facing unprecedented scrutiny following reports that a data mining firm used ill-gotten data from tens of millions of its users to try to influence elections.

A spokeswoman for the House Energy and Commerce Committee said Tuesday that the committee is working with Facebook to determine a day and time for Zuckerberg to testify.

Meanwhile, Zuckerberg snubbed a summons from a British Parliamentary committee investigating the rise of fake news, offering to send senior Facebook executives instead.

This would be the first time Zuckerberg has ever testified before Congress. Last fall, the company sent its top lawyer to speak before Congress about Russian interference in the 2016 elections. Google and Twitter also sent lower-level executives to the three public hearings on the matter.

Separately, Facebook announced a privacy settings makeover on Wednesday. While the move is intended to prepare for tighter European privacy regulations going into effect in May, Facebook said that recent events "underscore their importance."

The changes won't affect Facebook's privacy policies or the types of data it gathers on users. But the company hopes its 2.2 billion users will have an easier time navigating its complex and often confusing privacy and security settings. Facebook says it also wants to give users a simpler way to access and download the data it collects on them.

Chris Cox, Facebook's chief product officer, called the new settings "the first of many steps" the company is taking to address privacy concerns.

Facebook also said it is shutting down a type of advertising product that allowed marketers to use data from people's lives outside of Facebook to target them on the platform. The information includes categories like home ownership and purchase history and is collected by some of the world's largest data brokers such as Acxiom, Epsilon and Experian.

Facebook's product marketing director Graham Mudd said in a statement that shutting down the feature over the next six months "will help improve people's privacy on Facebook."

The program allowed specific targeting of audiences using offline data about them in the U.S., Brazil, France, Germany, the U.K., Australia and Japan.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Government shutdown endNational politicsMore>>

  • Trump says Second Amendment won't be repealed

    Trump says Second Amendment won't be repealed

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 6:11 AM EDT2018-03-28 10:11:25 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 10:14 PM EDT2018-03-29 02:14:14 GMT
    President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday that the Second Amendment “will never be repealed." (Source: Twitter/@realDonaldTrump/CNN)President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday that the Second Amendment “will never be repealed." (Source: Twitter/@realDonaldTrump/CNN)
    President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday that the Second Amendment “will never be repealed." (Source: Twitter/@realDonaldTrump/CNN)President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday that the Second Amendment “will never be repealed." (Source: Twitter/@realDonaldTrump/CNN)

    President Donald Trump says the Second Amendment will not be repealed.

    Full Story >

    President Donald Trump says the Second Amendment will not be repealed.

    Full Story >

  • Emails: Conservatives slammed Pence in 2015 for changing law

    Emails: Conservatives slammed Pence in 2015 for changing law

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:20:41 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 10:14 PM EDT2018-03-29 02:14:06 GMT
    (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks at an America First Policies event, as part of a series called "Tax Cuts to Put America First" at the Loews Atlanta Hotel on Friday, March 23, 2018.(Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks at an America First Policies event, as part of a series called "Tax Cuts to Put America First" at the Loews Atlanta Hotel on Friday, March 23, 2018.
    Emails released to The Associated Press show then-Indiana Gov. Mike Pence faced widespread backlash from conservatives after agreeing to change a "religious freedom" law critics decried as anti-gay.Full Story >
    Emails released to The Associated Press show then-Indiana Gov. Mike Pence faced widespread backlash from conservatives after agreeing to change a "religious freedom" law critics decried as anti-gay.Full Story >

  • Justice watchdog probes charges of FBI abuse in Russia case

    Justice watchdog probes charges of FBI abuse in Russia case

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:00 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:00:41 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-03-29 02:13:38 GMT
    The Justice Department's internal watchdog will examine Republican complaints of FBI misconduct in the early stages of the investigation into Russian influence on the 2016 presidential campaign.Full Story >
    The Justice Department's internal watchdog will examine Republican complaints of FBI misconduct in the early stages of the investigation into Russian influence on the 2016 presidential campaign.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly