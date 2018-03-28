Evansville places $1.2M lien on apartments for unpaid bills

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) - The city of Evansville has placed a $1.5 million lien on an apartment building it says continues sending water into local sewers without paying.
The Kunkel Group renovated the McCurdy building into upscale rental housing and added a geothermal heating-cooling system.
But Evansville officials said in December the developers had an unpaid $750,000 bill for discharging water from that system into Evansville's sewers.
City attorney Marco DeLucio tells the Evansville Courier & Press the lien was filed because Evansville hasn't been paid "for services provided."
Kunkle Group attorney Krista Lockyear calls the city's figures "grossly exaggerated." The company has said spring water used to cool the building's heat exchangers is natural and doesn't require treatment.
But DeLucio says Evansville's sewage plant treats all water "no matter where it comes from."
Information from: Evansville Courier & Press, http://www.courierpress.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
