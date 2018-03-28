Reds Opening Day game postponed until Friday

The Cincinnati Reds’ 2018 Opening Day game vs the Washington Nationals scheduled for 4:10 p.m. Thursday, March 29 has been postponed until 4:10 p.m. Friday, March 30 because of impending inclement weather.

The Reds made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.

All festivities scheduled for tomorrow’s Opening Day will take place as planned at the same times on Friday.

RHP Homer Bailey will face RHP Max Scherzer in Friday’s season opener, followed at 2:10 p.m. Saturday by RHP Luis Castillo vs RHP Stephen Strasburg. In a rotation change, RHP Sal Romano now will face LHP Gio Gonzalez at 4:10 p.m. Sunday.

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Reds Community Fund Charity Block Party

• The seventh annual Opening Day Block Party kicks off at 11 a.m. on Joe Nuxhall Way, Freedom Way and Walnut Street.

• Admission is free

• New for 2018: The Opening Day Block Party Concert Stage will be located just south of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center on Freedom Way – with expanded viewing area and tailgate games on the “Sing the Queen City” event lawn.

• Food and beverages will be available for purchase from Anheuser Busch, Coca-Cola, LaRosa’s, Queen City Sausage, Ole Smoky Tennessee Moonshine and Skyline Chili.

• Live entertainment from The Naked Karate Girls and DJ ETrayn.

•Additional Block Party partners include St. Elizabeth Healthcare and Rumpke.

• All proceeds benefit the baseball & softball programs at the P&G MLB Cincinnati Reds Youth Academy.

• For a street map of the block party and more information, please visit reds.com/BlockParty.