DOJ: Franklin man pleads guilty to charges from nationwide child porn investigation

Federal officials say a Franklin man will serve time for watching graphic child porn.

Brandon Spicer, 42, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to one count of receiving child pornography. The crime carries a sentence of at least five and up to 20 years in prison, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Documents say Spicer was identified in a nationwide investigation into accessing child porn through a highly encrypted website called "Playpen."

Agents from the FBI searched Spicer's home in July 2015 and found more than 600 images on Spicer's computer and cellphone depicting children under 12 years old being sexually assaulted and abused by adult men.

The DOJ says users of the child porn site had to take several steps to register and receive content -- some involving bondage and violent images.

Spicer's sentencing will come after further investigation.

