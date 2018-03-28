Boy crawls under toilet stall door, asks for help washing hands - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

(RNN) – There’s toilet humor and then there are just funny things that happen in the bathroom.

Andrew was in a stall at a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Virginia when a little boy poked his head under the door. Andrew fired up this smartphone camera and recorded their conversation.

“What’s your name?” the boy asked.

“Andrew.”

Now on a first-name basis, the boy crawled underneath the door and into the stall to continue their talk.

He had a simple request.

“OK, I want somebody to hold me and help me wash my hands.”

At this point, let’s just say that Andrew wasn't exactly flush with excitement.

Chuckling, Andrew said, “I think your mom’s outside, bro.”

Looking a little self-conscious, the boy decided to exit the stall, but instead of crawling under, he left the conventional way.

“No, no, no,” Andrew said as his new friend opened the door, invading his privacy again. “Can you shut the door behind you?”

“Alright, yeah, that’s fine,” he said as the boy pulled the door shut.

And in his parting shot, the boy said, “You just got to lock it.”

“I’ll lock it. Thanks, bro.”

Andrew posted the video to his Twitter account.

It’s a massive hit. About nine million views and hundreds of thousands of retweets and likes.

Andrew also got a reply from the boy’s dad, Len Stevens.

It’s all good, bro!

