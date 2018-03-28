Boy crawls under toilet stall door, asks for help washing hands

(RNN) – There’s toilet humor and then there are just funny things that happen in the bathroom.

Andrew was in a stall at a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Virginia when a little boy poked his head under the door. Andrew fired up this smartphone camera and recorded their conversation.

“What’s your name?” the boy asked.

“Andrew.”

Now on a first-name basis, the boy crawled underneath the door and into the stall to continue their talk.

Chick Fil a never ceases to amaze me. And yes it was my pleasure! pic.twitter.com/GZoB7Bm5T7 — drew. (@achandrew13) March 27, 2018

He had a simple request.

“OK, I want somebody to hold me and help me wash my hands.”

At this point, let’s just say that Andrew wasn't exactly flush with excitement.

Chuckling, Andrew said, “I think your mom’s outside, bro.”

Looking a little self-conscious, the boy decided to exit the stall, but instead of crawling under, he left the conventional way.

“No, no, no,” Andrew said as his new friend opened the door, invading his privacy again. “Can you shut the door behind you?”

“Alright, yeah, that’s fine,” he said as the boy pulled the door shut.

And in his parting shot, the boy said, “You just got to lock it.”

“I’ll lock it. Thanks, bro.”

Andrew posted the video to his Twitter account.

It’s a massive hit. About nine million views and hundreds of thousands of retweets and likes.

Andrew also got a reply from the boy’s dad, Len Stevens.

Hey, Drew. That’s my boy. I’m terribly sorry for the intrusion. He’s very, very friendly, sometimes a bit too much. You handled it extremely well. Thanks for being kind to him. I truly appreciate your understanding and sense of humor about this! — Len Stevens (@LenStevens1) March 27, 2018

No no Mr. Stevens it’s ok he was just doing what kids do. I’m sure I did the same thing back in the day. You got a good kid he seems fearless and defiantly outgoing. — drew. (@achandrew13) March 27, 2018

It’s all good, bro!

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.