Police fatally wound suspect in Kentucky death investigation

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) - Authorities in Kentucky say a suspect in a death investigation has been fatally shot by police behind a school.
News outlets report the shooting happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday behind John Hardin High School in Elizabethtown. Trooper Jeff Gregory said no students or school employees were injured.
The suspect was confronted when he drove to the high school to pick up his child. Gregory did not yet have details about the circumstances that led to the shooting.
The school and two other nearby schools were placed on lockdown, but only the high school remained locked down a couple of hours later while the investigation continued.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The Cincinnati Reds’ 2018 Opening Day game vs the Washington Nationals scheduled for 4:10 p.m.Full Story >
The Cincinnati Reds’ 2018 Opening Day game vs the Washington Nationals scheduled for 4:10 p.m.Full Story >
Federal officials charged two men from Greater Cincinnati with child porn offenses Wednesday -- one of whom they say printed images at a public library.Full Story >
Federal officials charged two men from Greater Cincinnati with child porn offenses Wednesday -- one of whom they say printed images at a public library.Full Story >
Though the weather has postponed the game, Cincinnati fans can still dress in Reds gear and get some free grub Thursday.Full Story >
Though the weather has postponed the game, Cincinnati fans can still dress in Reds gear and get some free grub Thursday.Full Story >
Ohio's U.S. senators are urging the president to accept Gov. John Kasich's request for disaster aid for 19 counties impacted by severe flooding.Full Story >
Ohio's U.S. senators are urging the president to accept Gov. John Kasich's request for disaster aid for 19 counties impacted by severe flooding.Full Story >
Coach Chris Mack will be traveling Wednesday to his new home, the KFC Yum Center, for the official announcement that he will be named the next head coach of the Louisville Cardinals.Full Story >
Coach Chris Mack will be traveling Wednesday to his new home, the KFC Yum Center, for the official announcement that he will be named the next head coach of the Louisville Cardinals.Full Story >