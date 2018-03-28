Police fatally wound suspect in Kentucky death investigation

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) - Authorities in Kentucky say a suspect in a death investigation has been fatally shot by police behind a school.

News outlets report the shooting happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday behind John Hardin High School in Elizabethtown. Trooper Jeff Gregory said no students or school employees were injured.

The suspect was confronted when he drove to the high school to pick up his child. Gregory did not yet have details about the circumstances that led to the shooting.

The school and two other nearby schools were placed on lockdown, but only the high school remained locked down a couple of hours later while the investigation continued.

