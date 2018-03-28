Kentucky budget talks linger as teachers watch from hallway

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Negotiations over Kentucky's two-year operating budget appear to be slow-going as lawmakers have not officially met to discuss the spending plan.

House and Senate leaders are trying to reach a compromise on a plan to spend more than $70 billion of state and federal tax dollars over the next two years. Lawmakers decided to postpone a scheduled meeting of the House and Senate on Wednesday to give negotiators more time to reach a compromise.

Negotiators were scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday. By 4 p.m., the group had still not met officially. House Democrats tweeted they have not been invited to any other meetings that might be happening.

Dozens of teachers lined the hallway outside of a meeting room in the Kentucky Capitol Annex, holding signs asking lawmakers to support public education.

