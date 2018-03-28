Charges: White 'family fun center' owner pulled gun on black customer, teen son

Wearing a black suit with a white button-up and red tie, Chris Mack walked into a room inside the KFC Yum! Center as the new head men’s basketball coach at the University of Louisville with a round of applause.Full Story >
A Cincinnati council member has accused the mayor of bribery, a claim the mayor's office says is part of a "long line of silly political stunts."
Cincinnati's embattled city manager has offered apologies and says he'd like to stay on despite the mayor's efforts to oust him.
Chris Mack says he understands he has big shoes to fill as Louisville's new men's basketball coach.
Some Indiana farmers worry that the struggling soybean industry could face another blow if China imposes tariffs on U.S. soybeans.
A Kentucky man could've bought nearly 5,000 Alexa-enabled Echos with the sum of Amazon gift cards stolen from an online survey company, but he'll have to pay it all back.
