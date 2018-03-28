Still no agreement in Cincinnati city manager standoff - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Still no agreement in Cincinnati city manager standoff

CINCINNATI (AP) - Cincinnati's embattled city manager has offered apologies and says he'd like to stay on despite the mayor's efforts to oust him.

City Manager Harry Black spoke Wednesday after a council vote showed Mayor John Cranley continues to be one short of a majority to send Black out with a proposed $423,000 severance package equivalent to about 18 months' pay.

Cranley, a Democrat, will propose Thursday to let Black resign with 12 months' pay. Council will also consider eight months' severance.

Cranley says Black has had a pattern of unprofessional behavior. The four-week standoff has racial overtones and rhetoric has heated up.

Council member Wendell Young, also a Democrat, accused the mayor of bribery Tuesday. The mayor's office calls that the latest in a "long line of silly political stunts."

By DAN SEWELL
Associated Press

