David Shulkin out as Secretary of Veterans Affairs

President Donald Trump says the Second Amendment will not be repealed.Full Story >
Shulkin was nominated by Pres. Donald Trump and unanimously confirmed by the Senate, after serving as the Under Secretary of Veterans Affairs for Health from 2015 until 2017 during the presidency of Barack Obama.Full Story >
A federal judge is allowing the state of Maryland and the District of Columbia to partially proceed in a lawsuit accusing President Donald J. Trump of accepting unconstitutional gifts from foreign interests.Full Story >
