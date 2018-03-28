Chris Mack introduced in Louisville: 'This is my final stop'

Wearing a black suit with a white button-up and red tie, Chris Mack walked into a room inside the KFC Yum! Center as the new head men’s basketball coach at the University of Louisville with a round of applause. (WXIX)

Wearing a black suit with a white button-up and red tie, Chris Mack walked into a room inside the KFC Yum! Center as the new head men’s basketball coach at the University of Louisville with a round of applause.

"This is an awesome and exciting day for me and my family,” Mack said. “It's the opportunity of a lifetime. One thing I'll promise -- you'll get my best, my very best."

Mack said he recognized there would be “big shoes to fill” following in the footsteps of former UL head coaches Rick Pitino and Denny Crum, who was in the room for the press conference. Mack also said that he reached out to Pitino before taking the job and wasn’t scared off by the current FBI investigation and potential future sanctions the program could face after meeting with Louisville Athletic Director Vince Tyra.

"I know these past few months have been incredibly difficult,” Mack said to the Louisville fan base. “They say the darkest clouds elicit the brightest lightning bolts. That lightning bolt is coming."

Standing at the podium for nearly 30 minutes, Mack wouldn’t make any promises on wins and banners, but he did promise the players that this would be his final stop, adding he would never coach anywhere else in the NBA or at the college level.

"It's been an awesome ride for nine years,” Mack said. “Lots of head coaching jobs have presented themselves. So, when people say, 'Why Louisville? He's crazy.' I'm never afraid of a challenge. I will work my (rear end) off every single day to make you proud of Louisville basketball.”

Mack did confirm that Xavier assistant coaches Mike Pegues and Luke Murray will join his staff at Louisville. Mack also confirmed that Xavier assistant Travis Steele is a top candidate to replace him at XU, and if he wasn’t named the new head coach, Mack would ask Steele to join him in Louisville.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.