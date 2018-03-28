Kentucky seeks death penalty in 71-year-old veteran's death

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) - Prosecutors in Kentucky are seeking the death penalty against the man they say killed a 71-year-old Army veteran during a robbery.
The News-Enterprise reports the Hardin County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office filed aggravators Tuesday against 25-year-old Aaron Lee Pearson in the 2016 death of Norman Hall.
Authorities believe Pearson and 18-year-old Eloysia James-Venerable broke into Hall's home to rob him. Hall, who lived alone and used an oxygen tank, died from multiple blows to his head and face and being stabbed in the neck.
Pearson is charged with complicity to commit murder, complicity to first-degree robbery and complicity to tampering with physical evidence charges. It's unclear whether he has a lawyer.
James-Venerable took a plea deal in February recommending a 20- to 50-year sentence and requiring her to testify against Pearson.
Information from: The News-Enterprise, http://www.thenewsenterprise.com
