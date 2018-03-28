Judge overturns Ohio man's murder conviction from 2003

CLEVELAND (AP) - A judge in Cleveland has vacated a 2003 murder conviction and set a man free after prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed he wasn't involved in the slaying.
The judge on Wednesday found 38-year-old Ru-El Sailor guilty of perjury and obstruction charges and sentenced him to time served. Sailor spent 15 years in prison.
No physical evidence was ever found connecting Sailor to the fatal shooting of Omar Clark during a confrontation in November 2002 over a marijuana cigarette laced with PCP.
An appeals court upheld Sailor's conviction despite a witness declaring at his own sentencing that Sailor was innocent.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley said during his 2016 campaign he'd review Sailor's case if elected. Sailor was represented by Cleveland attorney Kimberly Corral and the Ohio Innocence Project's Jennifer Bergeron.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Wearing a black suit with a white button-up and red tie, Chris Mack walked into a room inside the KFC Yum! Center as the new head men’s basketball coach at the University of Louisville with a round of applause.Full Story >
Wearing a black suit with a white button-up and red tie, Chris Mack walked into a room inside the KFC Yum! Center as the new head men’s basketball coach at the University of Louisville with a round of applause.Full Story >
A Cincinnati council member has accused the mayor of bribery, a claim the mayor's office says is part of a "long line of silly political stunts."Full Story >
Cincinnati's embattled city manager has offered apologies and says he'd like to stay on despite the mayor's efforts to oust him.Full Story >
Chris Mack says he understands he has big shoes to fill as Louisville's new men's basketball coach.Full Story >
Chris Mack says he understands he has big shoes to fill as Louisville's new men's basketball coach.Full Story >
Some Indiana farmers worry that the struggling soybean industry could face another blow if China imposes tariffs on U.S. soybeans.Full Story >
Some Indiana farmers worry that the struggling soybean industry could face another blow if China imposes tariffs on U.S. soybeans.Full Story >
A Kentucky man could've bought nearly 5,000 Alexa-enabled Echos with the sum of Amazon gift cards stolen from an online survey company, but he'll have to pay it all back.Full Story >
A Kentucky man could've bought nearly 5,000 Alexa-enabled Echos with the sum of Amazon gift cards stolen from an online survey company, but he'll have to pay it all back.Full Story >