Kentucky police: Suspect in death probe shot behind school

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police say a man who allegedly killed his wife at home has been fatally shot by police behind a school.

Trooper Jeff Gregory said 51-year-old Jesse Kilgus was shot in his van outside John Hardin High School in Elizabethtown, where he went to check his child out of school.

News outlets report the shooting happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday. Gregory said no students or school employees were injured.

Gregory says police found the body of 46-year-old Ruth Marie Kilgus, then learned Jesse Kilgus planned to pick up his child from school and confronted him there.

Gregory did not yet have details about the circumstances that led to the shooting but says seven officers from three departments fired shots.

The school and two others nearby were placed on lockdown.

