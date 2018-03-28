Woman killed in I-75 crash was on her way to see 1st grandchild

The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland. (Provided)

The 911 calls sound just as horrific as the pictures.

“There is a car that is completely crushed on 75,” said a 911 caller.

Another told dispatch: “I saw a guy run over to the car and he just threw his hands up on his head.”

Inside the car was a mother of four -- 37-year-old Heather Belcher of Middletown.

The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland -- near Shepherd Lane. Belcher's cousin tells FOX19 NOW why Belcher was on the road that fateful day.

“She had a daughter that was in the hospital giving birth to her first grand baby,” said Jessica Bratton, speaking to FOX19 NOW via phone from out of town.

Bratton said the victim's mother was supposed to go with her to the hospital.

“It's devastating that her first grand baby is going to have to share that tragic day with her because you know on one hand you are celebrating the birth of your child and the other hand you are morning the loss of your mom,” she said.

It turns out this is not the first tragedy for this family. Belcher's aunt Tiffany Hoskins was murdered in Middletown in November of 2016.

Bratton describes Belcher as outgoing and says she will be missed.

The family is in the process of making funeral arrangements.

