Bunnies outside Covington coffee shop brew controversy

Residents are calling on a coffee shop owner to stick to making drinks after he fenced-in about a dozen bunnies outside Bean Haus.

Tim Eversole, the owner of Bean Haus on Main Street, says he’s an animal advocate who wanted to spread some Easter cheer ahead of the holiday this weekend. The rabbits sit outside the coffee shop in a fenced-in area with hay, a tin round, and some cardboard boxes for shelter.

”The rabbits represent Easter and kids can come by and play with them,” said Eversole, who has owned the coffee shop for 12 years.

Instead of bringing joy, the bunnies are gnawing worry for residents like Mark Borison.

“It’s crazy, that was my first thought. I was like, ‘Is somebody doing dumb stuff?'" said Borison.

Last Thanksgiving, the Bean Haus was home to some live turkeys. One was stolen and the entire ordeal was dubbed “gobblegate.” Borison doesn’t want to see that happen again.

”This is the bar district and we have a lot of drunk people and I don’t imagine they are the best judges of action,” he said.

Despite the stolen turkey, Eversole says the rabbits are in better condition than when he picked them up from a farm in Piner. He says there they were being raised to be eaten.

“People are upset the rabbits are getting wet, but I have never seen a rabbit carrying an umbrella,” said Eversole.

Borison says that’s not the point.

“I just find it disappointing as a resident that this type of behavior happens," he said. "I find it reprehensible that people put what is obviously a marketing, publicity student in front of lives of innocent creatures."

Eversole plans to have the bunnies adopted by people within the community. He says most of them are already called for.

