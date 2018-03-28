NRA support surged following Parkland shootings

A West Chester man accused of exposing himself to an unsuspecting walker is facing charges while police continue to seek information.Full Story >
A West Chester man accused of exposing himself to an unsuspecting walker is facing charges while police continue to seek information.Full Story >
Residents are calling on a coffee shop owner to stick to making drinks after he fenced-in about a dozen bunnies outside Bean Haus.Full Story >
Residents are calling on a coffee shop owner to stick to making drinks after he fenced-in about a dozen bunnies outside Bean Haus.Full Story >
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.Full Story >
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.Full Story >
Wearing a black suit with a white button-up and red tie, Chris Mack walked into a room inside the KFC Yum! Center as the new head men’s basketball coach at the University of Louisville with a round of applause.Full Story >
Wearing a black suit with a white button-up and red tie, Chris Mack walked into a room inside the KFC Yum! Center as the new head men’s basketball coach at the University of Louisville with a round of applause.Full Story >
A Cincinnati council member has accused the mayor of bribery, a claim the mayor's office says is part of a "long line of silly political stunts."Full Story >
Cincinnati's embattled city manager has offered apologies and says he'd like to stay on despite the mayor's efforts to oust him.Full Story >