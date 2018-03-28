West Chester police arrest man accused of exposing himself on walking trail

A West Chester man accused of exposing himself to an unsuspecting walker is facing charges while police continue to seek information. (Provided by West Chester Twp.)

West Chester police shared two still photos of the suspect on social media Tuesday to ask for help identifying the man. Investigators said a woman had reported that the man showed her his private parts as she walked past him on the Wetherington walking path. When she didn't acknowledge him, the woman said he called out to her.

"I've heard of stories like this over the years, and I can't even imagine why someone would do that," said Mary Schnitzler Peace, who lives in the area. "It's really a shame that in a nice community, you have to be afraid of who is walking on the path."

Schnitzler Peace said she actually recognized the man in the photos, though she did not know who he was. She said she walks her dog every day and has seen the man on the path several times. Each time she encountered him, she felt like something was off.

"He seemed a little odd and seemed like he was nervous," Schnitzler Peace said. "Like he wanted to approach me, but he didn't."

Fewer than 24 hours after police posted about the case on social media, someone in the community called in with the right tip, and police arrested the person they have since identified as Denilsson Steve Dehoff, 19.

"Follow your gut. If it doesn't look right, you might want to mention it to someone," Schnitzler Peace said. "You know, had I said something, maybe I would have prevented the other person from going through what she went through."

Dehoff is facing an indecent exposure charge. Court records show that he has a criminal history, but no cases similar to this one. Police are still asking for more information on this case, and they are encouraging anyone who may have experienced something similar in the area to report it.

