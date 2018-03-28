Rival Korean leaders to meet April 27 in historic summit

Both Kim Jong Un and his father made secretive trips to China to declare a commitment to denuclearization, but it remains to be seen what will happen with North Korea's nuclear weapons development, which only speeded up after Kim Jong Il's visit.Full Story >
The South Korean delegation was at the White House to tell officials about the country's recent talks with North Korea.Full Story >
More rain is on tap for Thursday, some of which could be heavy.Full Story >
Cincinnati police officers were called to an apartment in Mt. Airy on Wednesday after reports that a 9-year-old had been stabbed.Full Story >
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.Full Story >
A West Chester man accused of exposing himself to an unsuspecting walker is facing charges while police continue to seek information.Full Story >
Residents are calling on a coffee shop owner to stick to making drinks after he fenced-in about a dozen bunnies outside Bean Haus.Full Story >
Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt is depicted in a bobblehead and sales of the figurine have soared to the heavens.Full Story >
As a girl in Kansas, Linda Brown's father tried to enroll her in an all-white school in Topeka. A 1954 decision by the US Supreme Court followed, striking down racial segregation in schools and cementing Linda Brown's place in history. She died Sunday.Full Story >
The Trump administration expelled 60 Russian diplomats on Monday and ordered Russia's consulate in Seattle to close, as the United States and European nations sought to jointly punish Moscow for its alleged role in poisoning an ex-spy in BritainFull Story >
Adult film star tells "60 Minutes" she was threatened to keep silent about alleged sexual encounter with TrumpFull Story >
President Donald Trump signed the massive spending bill needed to avert a government shutdown after threatening to veto it hours earlier.Full Story >
A New York City firefighter has been killed after a massive fire broke out at a building in Harlem where a movie directed by Ed Norton was being shotFull Story >
The co-owner of a dinosaur-themed park in Colorado thinks an electrical malfunction caused a life-sized animatronic Tyrannosaurus Rex to burst into flamesFull Story >
President Donald Trump is targeting China for stealing American technology or pressuring U.S. companies to hand it over as farmers, electronics retailers and other U.S. businesses brace for a backlashFull Story >
