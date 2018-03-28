Police: Child, teen taken to hospital after Mt. Airy domestic situation

Cincinnati police officers were called to an apartment in Mt. Airy on Wednesday after reports that a 9-year-old had been stabbed. (WXIX)

Cincinnati police officers were called to an apartment in Mt. Airy on Wednesday after reports that a 9-year-old had been stabbed.

The 9-year-old was taken to an area hospital to be treated, along with a 15-year-old who police say was punched in the face and hit in the eye with an umbrella.

It happened at the Airy Woods Apartment Complex on the 5100 block of Hawaiian Terrace.

The children's mother was also reportedly punched in the face.

Police say the incident started as a domestic situation. They say the man who caused the injuries is Eric Harris, 48.

Police say all three of the victims' injuries were minor, though Harris will be charged with felonious assault and domestic violence.

