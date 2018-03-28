Kentucky police: Suspect in wife's death shot behind school

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) - Police say a man who allegedly killed his wife at home has been fatally shot behind a Kentucky high school.

Kentucky State Police said 51-year-old Jesse Kilgus was shot in his van outside John Hardin High School in Elizabethtown, where he went to check his child out Wednesday afternoon. Trooper Jeff Gregory tells news outlets that seven officers fired shots but he had few details.

Gregory says no students or school employees were harmed and the school, which was in session, was put on a lockdown.

He says police initially found the body of 46-year-old body of Ruth Marie Kilgus and confronted Jesse Kilgus outside the school after learning he planned to pick up his child.

A shooting in January at Marshall County High School in Kentucky killed two students and injured several others.

