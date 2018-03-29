Students accused of sexting plead guilty to lesser charge

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) - Two Ohio students charged with sending explicit photos from their cellphones have pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and have been placed on probation.
The 13-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl at a Hamilton middle school were arrested in February on juvenile felony charges of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material. The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports they pleaded guilty this week to misdemeanor telecommunications harassment.
Hamilton police say the girl sent a video of her performing a sex act to the boy, who shared it with others. The students were sentenced to community service and ordered to attend a class on sexting.
The charges could be dismissed and their cases sealed if they successfully complete their sentences.
Their attorneys say both realize the seriousness of their actions.
