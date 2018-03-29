County coroner warns of recent spike in deadly overdoses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The county coroner for Columbus has issued a warning after a recent surge in overdose deaths.
Franklin County Coroner Anahi Ortiz said Wednesday in a news release that her office had seen 18 drug deaths in the past seven days. She said it's a much higher rate than the county has seen thus far in 2018.
Preliminary tests show most of the deaths were related to fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid.
The Ohio Department of Health last month noted a statewide rise in fatal overdoses involving mixtures of fentanyl with other drugs. The agency advised that the opioid reversal-drug naloxone should be used in all suspected overdoses, even when it's unclear whether opioids are involved.
Ortiz reminded people that naloxone is available at pharmacies without a prescription.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
More rain is on tap for Thursday, some of which could be heavy.Full Story >
More rain is on tap for Thursday, some of which could be heavy.Full Story >
Cincinnati police officers were called to an apartment in Mt. Airy on Wednesday after reports that a 9-year-old had been stabbed.Full Story >
Cincinnati police officers were called to an apartment in Mt. Airy on Wednesday after reports that a 9-year-old had been stabbed.Full Story >
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.Full Story >
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.Full Story >
A West Chester man accused of exposing himself to an unsuspecting walker is facing charges while police continue to seek information.Full Story >
A West Chester man accused of exposing himself to an unsuspecting walker is facing charges while police continue to seek information.Full Story >
Residents are calling on a coffee shop owner to stick to making drinks after he fenced-in about a dozen bunnies outside Bean Haus.Full Story >
Residents are calling on a coffee shop owner to stick to making drinks after he fenced-in about a dozen bunnies outside Bean Haus.Full Story >