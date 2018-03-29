Trump emerging from seclusion to promote infrastructure plan

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is emerging from relative seclusion to promote rebuilding the nation's roads and bridges.

Trump is visiting Richfield, Ohio, on Thursday to push his plan to use $200 billion in federal money to spur at least $1.5 trillion in spending on infrastructure. The president unveiled the proposal in February and cast it as able to garner bipartisan support, but it has bogged down in Congress.

Trump has kept a low profile since Sunday's "60 Minutes" interview with adult-film actress Stormy Daniels, who says the married Trump had sex with her before he was president. Trump, through his representatives, has denied the 2006 affair.

The Ohio speech will be Trump's first substantive public appearance since last Friday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.