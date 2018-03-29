Recall: Chicken products may be contaminated with plastic

The USDA urges people who have purchased the products not to use them. Either throw them away or return them to the place of purchase. (Source: USDA)

WASHINGTON, DC (RNN) - Tony Downs Food Company, Inc. is recalling more than 96,384 pounds of chicken products out of concern the products may contain hard plastic or other foreign materials, said the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Two consumer complaints about the contamination helped the company discover the issue.

The following products shipped to retail stores nationwide are affected by the recall:

12.5-ounce cans in a case of six cans of "Member's Mark Premium Natural Chunk Chicken Breast in Water" with lot code 17333, case 9816 and a use-by date of Nov. 29, 2020.

50-ounce cans in a case of six cans of "Member's Mark Food Service Premium Natural Chunk Chicken Breast in Water" with lot code 17332, case code 9817 and a use-by date of Nov. 28, 2019.

The products were produced Nov. 28 and 29, have establishment number "P65" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

There have been no confirmed reports of illnesses associated with the products.

The USDA urges people who have purchased the products not to use them. Either throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

People with questions about the recall can contact Steve Suri, director of Food Safety, at 507-642-3203 Ext 1302.

If you know of an issue with a meat or poultry product, contact the USDA online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System.

