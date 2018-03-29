Your vote counts for Video Game Hall of Fame

The World Video Game Hall of Fame is set to announce the finalists for the class of 2018.

(RNN) - This year, players can decide which game deserves admission into the World Video Game Hall of Fame.

You can vote once per day, but be quick! Voting ends April 4.

The three games that win the popular vote will form a "players' choice" ballot, which will be counted among the 27 ballots votes from the International Selection Advisory Committee to help determine which of the 12 finalists will enter the hall of fame, The Strong National Museum of Play announced.

The experts judge the games based on their status, longevity, geographic reach and influence.

Finalists for the 2018 class are:

"John Madden Football"

"Ms. Pac-Man"

"Asteroids"

''Call of Duty"

''Dance Dance Revolution"

''Final Fantasy VII"

''Half-Life"

''King's Quest"

''Metroid"

''Minecraft"

''Spacewar!"

"Tomb Raider"

Vote for your favorite #videohall finalist in this year’s Player’s Choice ballot. https://t.co/BNniBHAUAK pic.twitter.com/Rnn3r2eRQt — The Strong Museum (@museumofplay) March 28, 2018

The inductees will be announced May 3 and will join the following games inducted in previous years:

"Donkey Kong"

"Doom"

"Grand Theft Auto III"

"Halo: Combat Evolved"

"The Legend of Zelda"

"The Oregon Trail"

"Pac-Man"

"Pokémon Red and Green"

"Pong"

"The Sims"

"Sonic the Hedgehog"

"Space Invaders"

"Street Fighter II"

"Super Mario Bros"

"Tetris"

"World of Warcraft"

The Strong National Museum of Play is an interactive museum in Rochester, NY, where the World Video Game Hall of Fame is on permanent display as part of the museum's eGameRevolution exhibit.

