Utility plans to close nuclear plants in Ohio, Pennsylvania

By JOHN SEEWER
Associated Press
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - A power company says it plans to close its two Ohio nuclear plants and another in Pennsylvania within the next three years.
Ohio-based FirstEnergy Corp. did say it's still willing to work with lawmakers in both states to find a way to keep the plants open. But so far, leaders in both states have been unwilling to offer a financial rescue.
The announcement, made late Wednesday, says the company plans to close its Davis-Besse nuclear plant near Toledo in 2020.
FirstEnergy's Perry plant near Cleveland and its Beaver Valley operation in Pennsylvania would then close in 2021.
The three plants combined employ about 2,300 people.
Around the U.S., nuclear plants have been hammered by the natural gas boom and unable to compete with the lower prices.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Cincinnati City Council signed off Thursday on a severance package for City Manager Harry Black that allows him to resign with a $174,000 severance, which is equal to eight months of pay.Full Story >
Cincinnati City Council signed off Thursday on a severance package for City Manager Harry Black that allows him to resign with a $174,000 severance, which is equal to eight months of pay.Full Story >
A limited number of tickets for the rescheduled Cincinnati Reds Opening Day Game on Friday, March 30 vs. the Washington Nationals (4:10 p.m.) are available to purchase on Reds.com.Full Story >
A limited number of tickets for the rescheduled Cincinnati Reds Opening Day Game on Friday, March 30 vs. the Washington Nationals (4:10 p.m.) are available to purchase on Reds.com.Full Story >
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.Full Story >
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.Full Story >
Residents are calling on a coffee shop owner to stick to making drinks after he fenced-in about a dozen bunnies outside Bean Haus.Full Story >
Residents are calling on a coffee shop owner to stick to making drinks after he fenced-in about a dozen bunnies outside Bean Haus.Full Story >
More rain is on tap for Thursday, some of which could be heavy.Full Story >
More rain is on tap for Thursday, some of which could be heavy.Full Story >