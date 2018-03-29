Tickets still available for Reds rescheduled Opening Day

A limited number of tickets for the rescheduled Cincinnati Reds Opening Day Game on Friday, March 30 vs. the Washington Nationals (4:10 p.m.) are available to purchase on Reds.com.

Tickets in various seating sections and prices are available along with standing room only tickets.

The tickets have been made available due to fans exchanging tickets for a future game from the originally scheduled and postponed Opening Day game on Thursday, March 29.

More info: Reds Opening Day postponed

All the Opening Day events and activities will go on as planned on Friday:

- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Reds Community Fund Charity Block Party

- 2:10 p.m.: Gates to Great American Ball Park open

- 3:30 p.m.: Pregame Ceremonies Begin

- 4:10 p.m.: 142nd Opening Day game – Cincinnati Reds vs. Washington Nationals

