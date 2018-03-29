Man charged in slaying of girlfriend found in garbage can

CLEVELAND (AP) - Authorities say they're searching for a man wanted in the slaying of a woman whose body was found in a garbage can at a vacant house in Cleveland.
Cleveland Heights police said Thursday that 35-year-old Yaphet Bradley has been charged with aggravated murder, gross abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.
His ex-girlfriend's body was found last week in Cleveland. The Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County Medical Examiner says 31-year-old Miriam Johnson died from a gunshot wound to the head and stab wounds.
Cleveland.com reports court records show Bradley has twice been sent to prison for assaulting Johnson.
Cleveland Heights police say 24-year-old Calvin Young, of Cleveland, has been arrested on abuse of a corpse and other charges in Johnson's slaying. It couldn't immediately be determined whether he has an attorney.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Cincinnati City Council signed off Thursday on a severance package for City Manager Harry Black that allows him to resign with a $174,000 severance, which is equal to eight months of pay.Full Story >
Cincinnati City Council signed off Thursday on a severance package for City Manager Harry Black that allows him to resign with a $174,000 severance, which is equal to eight months of pay.Full Story >
A limited number of tickets for the rescheduled Cincinnati Reds Opening Day Game on Friday, March 30 vs. the Washington Nationals (4:10 p.m.) are available to purchase on Reds.com.Full Story >
A limited number of tickets for the rescheduled Cincinnati Reds Opening Day Game on Friday, March 30 vs. the Washington Nationals (4:10 p.m.) are available to purchase on Reds.com.Full Story >
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.Full Story >
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.Full Story >
Residents are calling on a coffee shop owner to stick to making drinks after he fenced-in about a dozen bunnies outside Bean Haus.Full Story >
Residents are calling on a coffee shop owner to stick to making drinks after he fenced-in about a dozen bunnies outside Bean Haus.Full Story >
More rain is on tap for Thursday, some of which could be heavy.Full Story >
More rain is on tap for Thursday, some of which could be heavy.Full Story >