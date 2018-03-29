ACLU sues Ohio to allow gender changes on birth certificates

By JULIE CARR SMYTH
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The American Civil Liberties Union is suing Ohio on behalf of four transgender individuals.
In a lawsuit filed Thursday, the individuals say the state won't allow them to change the gender listing on their birth certificates to properly reflect their identities.
The individuals argue that Ohio's prohibition prevents them from obtaining an essential identifying document and subjects them to discrimination and potential violence.
The lawsuit says Ohio's bar against gender adjustments to birth certificates "stands in sharp contrast to the approach of nearly all other states and the District of Columbia," which now allow transgender people to correct a gender marker.
The action comes just weeks after a federal judge ruled Idaho's bar against changing one's sex on a birth certificate violated equal protections guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution.
