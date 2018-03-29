Plaque honoring Jefferson Davis removed at Kentucky Capitol

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Officials in Kentucky have removed a plaque from a Jefferson Davis statue in the state Capitol declaring the only president of the Confederacy to be a "patriot, hero, statesman."
Kentucky becomes the latest state to alter or remove Confederate monuments following multiple incidents of racially motivated violence. The Historic Properties Advisory Commission had voted last year to remove the plaque. But that decision was delayed so a lawyer from Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's administration could review state law to make sure the commission had the authority to remove the plaque.
The 15-foot (4.5 meter) marble statue of Jefferson Davis sits just behind a 14-foot bronze statue of Abraham Lincoln. Both men were born in Kentucky.
State officials decided in 2015 not to remove the statue from the Capitol.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Cincinnati City Council signed off Thursday on a severance package for City Manager Harry Black that allows him to resign with a $174,000 severance, which is equal to eight months of pay.Full Story >
Cincinnati City Council signed off Thursday on a severance package for City Manager Harry Black that allows him to resign with a $174,000 severance, which is equal to eight months of pay.Full Story >
A limited number of tickets for the rescheduled Cincinnati Reds Opening Day Game on Friday, March 30 vs. the Washington Nationals (4:10 p.m.) are available to purchase on Reds.com.Full Story >
A limited number of tickets for the rescheduled Cincinnati Reds Opening Day Game on Friday, March 30 vs. the Washington Nationals (4:10 p.m.) are available to purchase on Reds.com.Full Story >
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.Full Story >
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.Full Story >
Residents are calling on a coffee shop owner to stick to making drinks after he fenced-in about a dozen bunnies outside Bean Haus.Full Story >
Residents are calling on a coffee shop owner to stick to making drinks after he fenced-in about a dozen bunnies outside Bean Haus.Full Story >
More rain is on tap for Thursday, some of which could be heavy.Full Story >
More rain is on tap for Thursday, some of which could be heavy.Full Story >