April 15 is deadline to use or lose Toys R Us gift card benefits

(RNN) - Toy giant Toys R Us is closing its doors for good and while some are searching for liquidation sales, others have unused gift cards and store rewards that they are scrambling to use.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, consumers have only until April 15 to use their Toys R Us gift cards.

Customer service representatives for Toys R Us advise customers to use their gift cards either in store or online as soon as possible.

Rewards earned through its "endless earnings" program will only be honored through April 16, according to the FTC.

An attempt to save the toy company was initiated by billionaire businessman and toy company executive, Isaac Larian and other investors who pledged a total of $200 million.

Shock over the beloved retailer’s closing prompted the social media hashtag #savetoysrus.

Later, a website was created, savetoysrus.com which redirects to a GoFundMe page that houses the $200 million donated by Larian and other investors.

As of Thursday, the GoFundMe has only collected an additional $53,000, according to the website.

The FTC advises Toys R Us consumers to make wise purchase decisions while perusing liquidation deals, as there will be no option to return items.

Toys R Us founder Charles Lazarus, died just days after Toys R Us announced they were closing all U.S. stores.

Additional information on the retailer’s bankruptcy and consumer information can be found on its website.

