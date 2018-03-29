April 15 is deadline to use or lose Toys R Us gift card benefits

A judge had prepared on Thursday to sentence former judge and conservative activist Tim Nolan on human trafficking charges.Full Story >
A judge had prepared on Thursday to sentence former judge and conservative activist Tim Nolan on human trafficking charges.Full Story >
A Sharonville father is behind bars in connection with the death of his 7-month-old son, Sharonville police announced Thursday.Full Story >
A Sharonville father is behind bars in connection with the death of his 7-month-old son, Sharonville police announced Thursday.Full Story >
Cincinnati City Council twice voted about the future of the city manager during a special session Thursday.Full Story >
Cincinnati City Council twice voted about the future of the city manager during a special session Thursday.Full Story >
Covington Police are charging a man in connection with the single-car crash that closed John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge. They say Demarko D. Page, 24, of Cincinnati, was the driver of the Mercedes E-Class that caused structural damage when he lost control on wet pavement the night of March 20.Full Story >
Covington Police are charging a man in connection with the single-car crash that closed John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge. They say Demarko D. Page, 24, of Cincinnati, was the driver of the Mercedes E-Class that caused structural damage when he lost control on wet pavement the night of March 20.Full Story >
Cincinnati Police are searching for a suspect they say stole laundry detergent from the Roselawn Dollar General -- not once, but twice.Full Story >
Cincinnati Police are searching for a suspect they say stole laundry detergent from the Roselawn Dollar General -- not once, but twice.Full Story >