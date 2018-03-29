Cincinnati City Council approves buyout for embattled city manager Harry Black

Cincinnati City Council signed off Thursday on a severance package for City Manager Harry Black that allows him to resign with a $174,000 severance, which is equal to eight months of pay.

He has two weeks to accept the deal, but a majority of members don't want him to take it.

And Black has said he won't take it.

So, despite three meetings this week on whether Black should resign, the week will end how it began – with a stalemate in which Black is the city manager, despite Mayor John Cranley's request that he resign.

"I don't think much has changed," Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld said after council voted 7-1 for the eight-month buyout offer in a special meeting Thursday.

Cranley asked Black to resign March 9, on the heels of Black ousting Assistant Police Chief Dave Bailey. Cranley, who previously had publicly praised the city manager, cited a pattern of unprofessional behavior, including a visit with subordinates to a strip clubduring a work trip in Denver two years ago.

Cranley offered Black two years' severance, but that fell apart without council support or Black's willingness to take it. Then came the $423,000 deal, but it's been troubled from the start, too, without council support.

On Wednesday, in a 5-4 vote, council rejected the $423,000 severance package.

In a special Budget and Finance Committee meeting Thursday morning, followed by the special council meeting, council voted on two lesser severance agreements: one valued at $262,000, which is equal to a year salary; and the eight-month agreement.

