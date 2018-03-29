City manager has until April 30 to accept buyout deal

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.Full Story >
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.Full Story >
Memphis Police Department said it has foiled one woman's plan to have her soon-to-be husband murdered,Full Story >
Memphis Police Department said it has foiled one woman's plan to have her soon-to-be husband murdered,Full Story >
A Terrebonne Parish convenience store owner did not heed the warnings of law enforcement because he said he was fighting for his livelihood and his life when he encountered an armed robber this weekend.Full Story >
A Terrebonne Parish convenience store owner did not heed the warnings of law enforcement because he said he was fighting for his livelihood and his life when he encountered an armed robber this weekend.Full Story >
The Ohio man who said his wife died during a trip to Graceland now admits he dumped her body in the Tennessee river.Full Story >
The Ohio man who said his wife died during a trip to Graceland now admits he dumped her body in the Tennessee river.Full Story >
A shoplifting complaint at a North Myrtle Beach Walmart on Christmas Eve led police to find over 3,000 doses of heroin and two human teeth on a 21-year-old man, according to a North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety incident report.Full Story >
A shoplifting complaint at a North Myrtle Beach Walmart on Christmas Eve led police to find over 3,000 doses of heroin and two human teeth on a 21-year-old man, according to a North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety incident report.Full Story >